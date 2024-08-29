Chelsea star set to join Ligue 1 side as Enzo Maresca continues squad clear-out: Reports

Chelsea star Djordje Petrovic is reportedly set to move to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg on a season-long loan switch before the end of this month.

Petrovic, 24, joined the London outfit from Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit New England Revolution for around £14 million last summer. He registered seven clean sheets in 31 overall appearances last season.

Now, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Petrovic is set to join Strasbourg on a temporary move this month. He has agreed terms with the Ligue 1 club and will return to Chelsea in the summer of 2025.

Should the Serbian goalkeeper complete his loan move to Strasbourg, he would reunite with Chelsea players Andrey Santos and Caleb Wiley.

Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit have also loaned out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to Bournemouth this summer. Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, and Marcus Bettinelli are their senior goalkeeping options.

Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Chelsea's ongoing pursuit of English striker

In his latest Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano shed light on Brentford attacker Ivan Toney's future. The Italian wrote:

"Ivan Toney will be one to watch in the final days of the summer transfer window because there is still interest from Saudi Arabia. Al-Ahli have his name next to Victor Osimhen as a potential option for the final days. The talks remain ongoing for Toney and Brentford, but he could also be an option for English clubs – a late-minute opportunity – in the event of not going to Saudi [this summer]."

Opining on the Blues' interest in the English striker, Romano added:

"There are many rumours about Chelsea too and he could be one of the names under consideration, but only in the event of Chelsea not signing Osimhen themselves as he remains their priority target. So, Toney could definitely be one to watch in the final days."

Offering insight into Toney's price tag this summer, Romano concluded:

"It's important to remember that Brentford are still asking for important money. They rejected a bid of around £38 million from Al-Ahli in the past week, but conversations remain active with the club."

Toney, 28, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since the start of this summer as his current Brentford deal is set to expire in June 2025.

The ex-Newcastle United striker has found the back of the net 36 times and contributed 11 assists in 83 Premier League matches for Brentford.

