Chelsea star set to miss Carabao Cup final against Liverpool after picking up groin injury: Reports

Chelsea have been handed a massive injury blow, with defender Benoit Badiashile reportedly out for a month. The Frenchman will seemingly miss the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, and Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Brentford.

As per a report in the Evening Standard, Badiashile is carrying a groin injury, which will keep him out for a month. He got injured in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa last week when the two sides met in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the Frenchman and said (via Football London):

"Badiashile we need to assess and wait for the scan. Groin. I hope it's not a big issue. We need to assess now and after we will know better."

Former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas recently heaped praise on the young defender and said (via Metro):

"I played with [Axel] Disasi and Badiashile; Badiashile is one of the best ball-playing center-backs in all the young players in Europe; there is a lot of quality and a lot of talent."

Chelsea will now be forced to rework on their starting XI that played against Aston Villa last week. Veteran defender Thiago Silva is expected to slot in unless Pochettino picks Levi Colwill or Trevoh Chalobah, who have returned from their injuries.

Chelsea starting XI starting to shape up, claims Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino admitted after the 3-1 win over Aston Villa that his side was slowly starting to shape up. The manager claimed that though he was yet to decide on a set starting XI, it could be close to the side that beat Unai Emery's team in the FA Cup.

He said (via Football London):

"I think it is difficult to say that is the starting 11 that was in my mind. With all of the circumstances we have, from the beginning, I think it is difficult to say that is the starting 11 that was in my mind. The important thing is the 11 players showing, and little by little we are recovering players, players that are taking time to reach the level we expect from them.

"I think in the way we are training, the way the players behave, the attitude we are showing. I think we are improving. Yes, it's about to win the next game and get the feelings we build from Aston Villa."

Chelsea take on Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round later this month, just after they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on February 25.