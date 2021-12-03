Chelsea star could be set for potential reunion with former boss as part of loan switch next summer: Reports

Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga could reunite with former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri at Lazio, according to reports. The goalkeeper could join the Serie A club on a loan deal next summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for a hefty sum of £72m in the summer of 2018. This made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

The transfer, though, has not gone according to plan for both Chelsea and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Three years into his seven-year contract with the Blues, the Spain international is yet to justify his price tag.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's struggles between the sticks even persuaded Chelsea to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes last year. The Senegal international has gone on to establish himself as Thomas Tuchel's undisputed number 1.

With Edouard Mendy being Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga has found playing time hard to come by this season. He has only featured in four games across all competitions for the Blues this term.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is now being linked with a move away from Chelsea. According to reports, Serie A club Lazio are interested in acquiring the 27-year-old's services from the London giants.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Lazio are interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan.



(Source: AS)

Lazio could strengthen their goalkeeping department with the Spaniard's addition on loan next summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is said to be at the top of Maurizio Sarri's wishlist as the Italian looks to achieve success with Lazio. The former Chelsea boss would be appreciative if the Serie A side signed the goalkeeper in January.

Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga unlikely to join Lazio in January

Maurizio Sarri has identified Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as a potential recruit. He would be delighted to sign him in the January transfer window. However, the Spaniard is unlikely to join Lazio in the winter transfer window.

😳 - Have you EVER seen anything like it!?



Maurizio Sarri tries to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, but Kepa refuses to come off and Sarri is absolutely FURIOUS! 😡

Lazio currently have Thomas Strakosha and Pepe Reina as their options in the goalkeeping department. Their presence means the Serie A club are not in a position to accommodate Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Italians, though, could step up their interest in Kepa Arrizabalaga next summer. According to reports, Lazio could look to sign the goalkeeper from Chelsea on a loan deal.

Maurizio Sarri brought Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea in 2018.

