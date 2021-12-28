Chelsea star set to undergo surgery, ruled out for rest of the season: Reports

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell is set to undergo knee surgery and is expected to be out until the end of the season, according to Goal. Chilwell suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Juventus in the Champions League in November.

It was hoped that the England international would not have to undergo surgery and could be back in action by January. However, Chelsea have decided to end the defender's previous rehabilitation process, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel's side are said to have come to the conclusion that it is better for Chilwell to go under the knife.

Chilwell undergoing surgery is likely to see him sidelined until the end of the season. The left-back will be hopeful of returning to action at the start of the team's next campaign.

Could Chelsea sign a replacement for Ben Chilwell?

Marcos Alonso has been operating on the left flank for Chelsea in Ben Chilwell's absence. Thomas Tuchel could decide to continue with the Spaniard until the end of the season.

However, there have been suggestions that Chelsea could look to utilize the upcoming transfer window to bring in a new left-back. The Blues have reportedly identified Everton star Lucas Digne as a potential replacement.

The former Barcelona star appears to have fallen out with Rafael Benitez at Everton. Digne has not been included in any of Toffees' matchday squads since the start of the month.

Everton are also tipped to sign Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dinamo Kyiv in January. The 22-year-old's arrival could pave the way for Digne to put an end to his association with the Toffees in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea could look to take advantage of Digne's situation at Everton and sign him as a replacement for Chilwell next month. It remains to be seen if the Blues have any other left-back on their shortlist.

The European champions could also recall Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen from their loans to provide cover for Alonso. The Italian is currently at Ligue 1 club Lyon while the latter is plying his trade for Championship side Coventry City.

