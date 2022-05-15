Chelsea star to 'speak with superiors' this week to facilitate Barcelona transfer - Reports

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly set to speak to superiors to try and formulate a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

The 32-year-old's future at Chelsea has been under speculation, with Barcelona being linked with a move for the Spanish defender.

Azpilicueta signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues last summer but looks to be desiring a move to the Nou Camp.

According to SPORT, he could have already made his move to Barcelona back in June but a 'thirty games played' clause in his contract meant the one-year extension came to fruition.

The veteran right-back still seemingly desires a move and will reportedly speak with the higher-ups in order to cut his current deal with the Blues short.

Barcelona have already agreed to a two-year deal with Azpilicueta with the option of a further year.

There is a stumbling block, however, given that Chelsea have already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The latter will join Barca this summer on a free transfer whilst Rudiger heads to Real Madrid.

Hence, Thomas Tuchel will be lacking in defensive options at Stamford Bridge with the two centre-backs departing.

Azpilicueta has been at Chelsea for ten years and has been a huge hit at the club.

He has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League twice as well as the FA Cup.

FA Cup heartbreak for Cesar Azpilicueta may be his Chelsea ending with a Barcelona move on the horizon

Azpilicueta suffered penalty shootout heartbreak

The Chelsea captain was a surprise substitute for the FA Cup final clash with Liverpool on May 14.

He was introduced into the game in extra-time ahead of a penalty shootout.

Azpilicueta would step up and miss his spot-kick and although Edouard Mendy spared his blushes by saving from Sadio Mane, the Blues ended up on the losing side.

He has been one of the Stamford Bridge outfit's most important players for a number of years, showcasing his consistency, leadership and defensive capabilities.

He was made club-captain in 2019 and has led the Blues with real character and grit.

The Spaniard has shown his versatility, even moving into the heart of Tuchel's defense, having spent years as a right-back.

He has made 474 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 17 goals and contributing 56 assists.

It's no wonder Barcelona are interested given just what a huge hit the 32-year-old has been in the Premier League.

