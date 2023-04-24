Chelsea star tells ex-teammates that he wants to return to former club this summer: Reports

Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told his former Barcelona teammates that he wants to return to Camp Nou in the summer. As claimed by The Daily Mail, the Gabon international is keen on a return to the Catalan club after enduring a season to forget at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea last summer from Barcelona in a deal worth £10.3 million on transfer deadline day. However, the former Borussia Dortmund striker has found himself out of favor at the west London club.

Soon after joining the Blues, the club parted ways with Thomas Tuchel and appointed Graham Potter, who did not fancy the Gabonese attacker. Aubameyang was also left out of the Premier League giants' Champions League squad in January.

The 33-year-old has played just 879 minutes across competitions this campaign and has scored three times while producing one assist. The striker previously had a short but excellent spell with Barcelona prior to joining the Blues.

He signed for the Blaugrana during the winter transfer window of 2022 after being frozen out at Arsenal due to disciplinary breaches by Mikel Arteta.

During his six-month stint with Barca, he scored 13 goals and produced one assist in 24 games. It has been claimed that Barcelona are eyeing a double-raid on Chelsea for both Aubameyang and midfielder N'Golo Kante.

However, the Catalan giants do not view the Gabonese star as a priority and have other players in their sights as well. Meanwhile, Chelsea look almost destined to offload Aubameyang this summer and are interested in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Todd Boehly holds direct talks with Chelsea star amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly held direct talks with midfielder Mason Mount to try and convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has stalled contract talks with the Blues and has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

As reported by The Athletic, Boehly has himself been involved in pursuing the attacking midfielder to stay at the club. It has been claimed that Mount is reluctant to sign a very long deal with the Blues as he does not want to enter his 30s on the same contract.

Mount has been widely linked with a number of clubs across Europe, with Liverpool and Manchester United being the two clubs linked most heavily. Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked, while Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping tabs.

Mount, who has been awarded Player of the Year twice at Stamford Bridge, has endured a poor season by his usual standards. The 24-year-old has scored three goals and produced six assists in 35 games for the Blues across competitions this time out.

