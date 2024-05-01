Chelsea star Thiago Silva receives offers from 3 Premier League teams after deciding to leave Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has allegedly received offers from three Premier League clubs after announcing his decision of departing the west London club earlier past month.

Earlier on Monday (April 29). Silva claimed that he will part ways with the Stamford Bridge outfit at the end of his current contract. In an emotional interview, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star said:

"Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family too. My sons play for [the club], so it's a source of great pride to be a part of Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of."

Now, according to TNT Sports Brazil, Silva has received offers from three London-based top-flight clubs in the recent past. The player's wife, Belle, and his two sons, Isago and Iago, will remain in England regardless of the 39-year-old centre-back's decision in the future.

Silva, who ended his eight-year stint at PSG in the summer of 2020 to join his west London outfit, is said to have not decided on his next move. He could opt to remain in England this summer because of his family and the lure of earning hefty cash in the Premier League.

A 113-cap Brazil international, Silva has also allegedly been heavily linked with his former team Fluminense of late. He could decide to join the Brazilian outfit with the goal of getting more minutes under his belt.

Silva, who represented AC Milan between 2009 and 2012, has established himself as an icon at Chelsea over the past few years. He has registered nine goals in 151 outings for the club so far, helping them lift their second UEFA Champions League trophy along the way.

Chelsea keen to sign English superstar

According to famed journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are interested in luring Jack Grealish away from Manchester City ahead of next season.

Since leaving Aston Villa in a £100 million deal in 2021, Grealish has registered 14 goals and 18 assists in 124 games across competitions for City. He has helped his current club lift a total of six trophies so far.

Should the 28-year-old Englishman join the Blues in the near future, he would pop up as a crucial first-team starter on the left flank for them.