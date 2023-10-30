Chelsea star wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga giants view him as 'all-purpose weapon' – Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly aiming to rope in Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah to bolster their defence in the winter transfer window.

BVB, who missed out on the 2022-23 Bundesliga title on goal difference, splashed around £55 million to snap up Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer, Niclas Fullkrug, and Remy Bensebaini. They chose not to add a defender to their squad despite a lack of proper squad depth.

However, according to Sport Bild, Borussia Dortmund are hoping to rope in a new centre-back next January. They are keen to add a rotational option to Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck and Mats Hummels.

Hence, the Bundesliga outfit have identified Chalobah as a top winter target. Both manager Edin Terzic and sporting director Sebastian Kehl are interested in signing the 24-year-old Chelsea youth product.

Dortmund, who are currently fourth in the 2023-24 Bundesliga table with 21 points from nine games, reportedly deem Chalobah as a "real all-purpose weapon". They are apparently in awe of the player's ability to play as a right-back and also in a defensive midfield role.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to be interested in entertaining offers in the region of £26 million for their defender. However, BVB are not in a position to splash such a fee, but are prepared to launch a short-term loan move with an option to purchase at the end of the season.

Chalobah, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2028, could opt to leave his boyhood team in the future. He is yet to make a single appearance this season, with him deemed below the likes of Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill in the club's pecking order at the moment.

Reportedly a Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur target, Chalobah has helped the Blues register 20 shutouts in 63 overall appearances.

Chelsea hoping to sign teenager Leny Yoro

According to 90min, Chelsea are interested in signing LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro in the future. They could opt to snap the player up in a deal which would see him stay at his club until the end of the season.

Chelsea, who are 11th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 12 points from 10 games, are believed to face fierce competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. They might also have to battle it out with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Yoro, 17, has emerged as a crucial starter at Lille this season. He has helped them keep 10 clean sheets in 28 games across all competitions so far, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.