Chelsea star wants £225,000-a-week to pen contract extension amid Real Madrid interest - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has demanded wages worth £225,000 per week amid interest from Real Madrid, according to The Athletic (via the Metro).

Rudiger has now entered the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. He is currently in a position to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs for a possible transfer in the summer.

The 28-year-old defender has been one of Thomas Tuchel's most important players in recent seasons. The German international played a vital role in the Blues winning the Champions League and Super Cup in 2021.

Despite his importance, Tuchel's side have yet to reach an agreement with Rudiger over a new contract. According to the aforementioned source, the former AS Roma defender has increased his wage demands from £200,000 to £225,000 per week. However, these demands have not flinched Chelsea one bit, who are still confident of reaching an agreement soon.

Real Madrid have been closely linked with a move for Rudiger in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer. Los Blancos are in dire need of strengthening their defense following the departure of Sergio Ramos last summer. As things stand, the club's only senior options at the back are Nacho and David Alaba.

It is worth noting that Rudiger is not the only Chelsea defender running out of contract soon. Both Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are also in a similar situation as the German.

Antonio Rudiger has been in the starting XI for 23 out of 24 Premier League matches this season. The 28-year-old has made 32 appearances for the Blues this season, contributing three goals and four assists across all competitions.

Real Madrid are not the only club interested in signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are not the only side interested in signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for the German international.

Rudiger has reportedly been offered pre-contracts from both the aforementioned foreign clubs, prompting the centre-back to reject initial contract offers from the Blues.

The defender is expected to play a vital role as the Blues strive to win the FIFA Club World Cup and the Carabao Cup in February.

