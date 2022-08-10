Chelsea star wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer - reports

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is keen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, as per reliable journalist Matt Law (via the London Is Blue Podcast).

Law, who works for The Telegraph, has reported that the Morocco international could quit the Blues this summer for AC Milan or another club.

However, the journalist has also claimed that Thomas Tuchel's side are unlikely to let the former Ajax player depart this summer unless they bring in reinforcements. The arrival of at least one more attacker could pave the way for Ziyech's exit as per Law.

The journalist also reckons that the saga could be dragged on until the closing stages of the window. Law said on London Is Blue Podcast:

“If Chelsea don't bring anybody in, I don't think they can let him go. I think he only probably goes if at least one attacker comes in. It’s more likely towards the end of the window.”

As was reported by 90Min earlier this summer, Chelsea were looking to sell the Morocco international this summer with AC Milan interested in his services. However, the Serie A champions have so far failed to agree a deal with the west London giants for the signature of the technically gifted winger.

Ziyech did incredibly well during his time at Ajax, and it looked like a bargain when Chelsea managed to secure his signature for just £33.3 million back in 2020.

The technically-gifted attacking midfielder, however, has struggled for regular playing time at Stamford Bridge. He made just 29 starts in two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

He was an unused substitute for the Blues in their 1-0 win against Everton in their Premier League opener.

Can Chelsea afford to let Hakim Ziyech go right now?

It would not be fair to say that Ziyech has been a flop at Chelsea but he has certainly not done enough to justify his transfer fee. However, at the moment, the Blues would probably be wise to retain him for at least one more season.

The Blues have let both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner depart this summer although the former has only moved on loan.

As reported by The Telegraph, Callum Hudson-Odoi also wants to leave the club this summer in search of regular playing time.

If the Englishman also departs, Thomas Tuchel will be short of options up front and that could force him to retain Ziyech.

Hence, it is quite unlikely that the west London club would part ways with Ziyech unless they bring in a new wide player to replace him.

