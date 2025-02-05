Chelsea star wants to leave in summer after failed attempt in January: Reports

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is allegedly interested in leaving his club in the summer after failing to secure an exit in the winter transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Nkunku was keen to depart Enzo Maresca's side in the middle of the ongoing campaign due to a lack of game time. He attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

However, both Bayern and United were allegedly priced out of a move as Chelsea were keen to earn between £60 million and £70 million. Still, Nkunku has been earmarked for sale in the upcoming summer.

Nkunku, 27, has started just 13 of his 30 appearances across competitions for the Blues so far this campaign. He has scored 13 goals and laid out four assists in just 1237 minutes of action for his club this term.

The former RB Leipzig man has a contract until June 2029 at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea star opens up on winter move

Earlier this week, Cesare Casadei sealed a reported £12.5 million move from Chelsea to Serie A side Torino. The former Inter Milan midfielder left the Blues after making 17 appearances in all competitions for them.

Casadei recently told La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tribal Football):

"I couldn't wait to return to Italy. I had been trying for a long time, but I was hindered. The years in England were very useful to me. From day one, Torino showed a lot of confidence, starting with [club president Urbano] Cairo. The negotiations went on for quite a while. And the president made a great financial effort, I'm sure that Torino is the perfect choice for me."

Asked to opine on Torino head coach Paolo Vanoli, Casadei responded:

"I had a nice chat with him on Monday. The coach is one of the reasons why I wanted to come here. I knew him from [Napoli boss Antonio] Conte's time at Inter, I was a kid in the Primavera."

Casadei, who left Inter to join the west London outfit in 2022, concluded:

"I live a quiet life, football represents more than 80% of my life. I learned a lot from [Chelsea head coach Enzo] Maresca, he taught me a different way of seeing football. I see myself in [Serbia and Al-Hilal star Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic for physical and technical characteristics, he was a great inspiration. And the national team is my goal, 100%. I dream of winning a World Cup in Azzurri."

The Italian midfielder had loan stints at Leicester City and Reading.

