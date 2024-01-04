Chelsea star willing to fight for his future at the club amid links of a potential move away to rival PL club - Reports

According to The Guardian, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is willing to fight for his future at the club despite being linked with a move to Premier League rivals.

Gallagher, 23, has been one of the Blues' regular players this season. He has made 23 appearances across competitions, providing four assists. His current deal with the club, however, runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season.

As per the aforementioned report, the Blues' current strategy is not to extend players' contracts that have been running out. Hence, they are willing to listen to offers for Gallagher rather than sell him for free.

The English midfielder is an academy product of the club and selling him would be a profit for the club, helping them in FFP regulations. West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in Gallagher last summer, only to be put off by the Blues' asking price of £50 million.

Gallagher has once again been linked with a move to Spurs in January. The west London side, though, remain firm in their asking price.

A move in January, however, might not be on the cards. Manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly values Gallagher's passion, energy, and impact on the pitch. The Argentine even wants the club to offer Gallagher a new deal, as per reports.

Gallagher, in Reece James and Ben Chilwell's absence, has often captained the team this season. Associated with Chelsea for the past 17 years, he is one of the club's own.

However, uncertainty over his future would continue to rise if a new deal or a sale is not agreed next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Conor Gallagher but no talks with Chelsea yet: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is well-documented. Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has previously revealed that talks between both sides for a potential transfer are premature.

Alasdair further added that Tottenham's interest depends on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future. If Hojbjerg leaves at the end of the season, Spurs could make a serious offer for Gallagher.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now hinted at an update on the same line on his YouTube channel. The Italian confirmed that no concrete talk is ongoing between the two London clubs.

The two London rivals notably haven't done business for their men's senior team since Gus Poyet's move from Chelsea to Spurs in 2001.