Chelsea star willing to reduce his salary to join Serie A club this summer - Reports

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is reportedly ready to take a pay cut to join AC Milan this summer. However, the two clubs are not close to reaching an agreement yet.

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic is keen on moving to AC Milan and has agreed on personal terms with the Serie A side. He is now waiting for them to negotiate a fee with Chelsea and facilitate his move to San Siro.

The USMNT star has struggled to cement a starting spot at Chelsea. He has had injury issues in the past and now faces tough competition from Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Italian daily adds that AC Milan are willing to pay €15 million to sign the winger this summer. However, Chelsea want at least €20 million to sanction the sale.

Milan are also in talks with the Blues for Callum Hudson-Odoi, while a deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been reportedly struck. The midfielder landed in Italy last night and has already undergone his medical, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

AC Milan target hints at leaving Chelsea this summer

Christian Pulisic has hinted that he is open to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. He said that the recent season was tough for everyone, and he was prepared to weigh his options before making a decision on his future.

He was talking to the media in the United States earlier this month when he said that he was excited to get a few minutes under his belt. He was quoted by USA Today as saying:

"It's been a really tough season for me personally and for our team of course at a club level. It's been an interesting journey at club level for me. I had what I thought was a great couple of years. And the last couple of years just haven't gone at all how I planned them to be. Right now my focus is obviously here with the national team. I'm just excited to get back playing and just enjoying myself and do what I love to do out on the field."

He added:

"And from there this summer, we're obviously going to have to see what happens. It's obviously very early. As of right now, I'm a Chelsea player and I plan to go back, but a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change."

Chelsea signed Pulisic in 2019 and he has played 145 matches for them in four seasons since. He has scored 26 goals for the Blues while also assisting 21 times.

