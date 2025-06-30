Chelsea still keen on signing 24-year-old Premier League attacker despite closing in on deals for both Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro: Reports

While Chelsea are closing in on Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund, they are reportedly planning even more reinforcements to their frontline this summer. As per journalist Simon Philips on his Substack (via Caught Offside), the Blues are also pushing to sign Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United.

Chelsea had initially submitted a £50 million bid for Kudus, which the Hammers reportedly turned down. However, they remain interested in him as they prepare for a busy next season, given their return to the UEFA Champions League.

The aforementioned source also claimed that Kudus' potential arrival could also spell the end of Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson's time at the club. Meanwhile, Chelsea are also looking to permanently offload Raheem Sterling, and Kudus could also be viewed as his successor on the right flank.

Kudus is also versatile enough to play on the left and as an attacking midfielder. Meanwhile, his experience in the Premier League also makes him an interesting signing for the Blues.

Last season, Kudus contributed five goals and four assists in 35 outings for West Ham United.

"For sure it will be a tough game" - Moises Caicedo on Chelsea's upcoming game against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup

Benfica SL v Chelsea FC: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Moises Caicedo believes that the Blues' quarterfinal encounter in the Club World Cup against Palmeiras will be tough. However, he claimed that Maresca's side will work hard given the significance of the game.

In an interview after their 4-1 win over Benfica in the Round of 16, Caicedo said (via ChelseaFC):

"For sure it will be a tough game but the team is going to work hard because it’s going to be an important game for us. It’s going to be tough, but we have some days to prepare, and we are going to prepare for that game like we did [against Benfica] and hopefully we can get the win."

The quarterfinal between the Blues and Palmeiras will be played on Friday, July 5, at the Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia, USA.

