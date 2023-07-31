Chelsea submit offer to sign 25-year-old Premier League goalkeeper: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly launched a bid for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. The Blues are keen on adding a goalkeeper after the sale of Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli.

As per a report in The Atheltic, Chelsea have made a formal bid to sign Sanchez this summer. The Spaniard has lost his place in the Brighton squad and has been made available for transfer.

Sanchez started the season as the Seagulls' top keeper but lost his place to Jason Steele in the middle. He went on to have a fallout with Roberto De Zerbi and was left out of the matchday squads.

Brighton have now signed Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for €19 million, making Sanchez exceed requirements at the club. Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the situation and get the goalkeeper to Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has been using the young keepers, Lucas Bergström and Jason Cummings, in pre-season to see if they can play backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea manager happy with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC: Premier League Summer Series

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is happy with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his No. 1 at Chelsea. The manager claimed that the Spaniard was working hard in training and adapting to the demands of the new coaching staff.

He told the media last week:

"We are so happy with him. He is showing great commitment in adapting to new demands from Toni, from the coaching staff, and the goalkeeping coach, him and Hilario are working. We are so happy with him and he is a fantastic keeper."

However, Ben Foster is not a fan of Kepa and has urged Chelsea to replace him.

He said on his YouTube channel:

"It's a slightly awkward one so I've got a bit of sympathy but you need to make those big saves. He fell a little bit short. I don't think Kepa is the right guy for it, full stop. I don't think he's the long-term solution."

He added:

"I think at the end of the season either Mendy will get fit and get back in the team or they will need to go into the market and sign somebody. They spent £70m on Kepa by the way and £25m on Mendy, that's almost £100m on goalkeepers."

Apart from Sanchez, the Blues were also linked with Andre Onana and Mike Miagnan by Sky Italia. However, they were priced out of a move for the AC Milan star, while the Cameroon star moved to Manchester United.