Chelsea submit proposal to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made an approach for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are looking to sign the out-of-favour winger from the Red Devils.

The report claims that the proposal involves an initial loan deal for the 24-year-old. It is expected to be slightly higher than the terms offered by Serie A giants Juventus, who made a move for him a few days prior but were unwilling to meet the club's demands.

Sancho signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for a massive fee of £73 million. However, he struggled to impress early on, bagging just 12 goals and six assists in his first two seasons with the club.

Trending

At the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, he had a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman publicly criticised the attacker's performances in training. He was eventually frozen out of the squad and then moved back to Dortmund on loan for the second half of the season.

While Ten Hag and Sancho claim that they have ironed out their differences, he was not in the squad for either of United's two Premier League fixtures. Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho have been used ahead of the 24-year-old, fuelling speculation of a move away from Old Trafford.

For Chelsea, he could prove to be another addition to an already talented list of attacking options. He would join the likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto.

Manchester United considering deal for Chelsea midfielder: Reports

Chukwuemeka could leave Stamford Bridge late in the window.

Manchester United have reportedly expressed interest in Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka. According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, the Red Devils are looking to sign the 20-year-old.

The youngster has been relegated to Chelsea's list of out-of-favour players including the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell. He joined the Blues from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 and made 12 appearances last season, collecting two goals and one assist while missing an extended period with a knee injury.

Chukwuemeka could be a valuable addition to the midfield rotation at Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte could be nailed-on starters but the 20-year-old could be a solid backup option to play in attacking midfield.

The deal is expected to be separate from Chelsea's pursuit of Jadon Sancho. They have made contact over the winger and have proposed an initial loan deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback