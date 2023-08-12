Chelsea have submitted a British transfer record bid to sign Liverpool target Moises Caicedo - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly submitted a British transfer record offer of £115 million for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo as they look to beat Liverpool to his signing.

English journalist Nathan Gissing reports that the Blues have raised their prior £100 million by a further £15 million. It comes just hours after they were at risk of missing out on Caicedo due to the Reds' own proposal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that his club had agreed on a £110 million deal for the 21-year-old. It appeared that the Ecuador international was headed to Anfield.

However, Caicedo reportedly informed the Merseysiders that he only wanted Chelsea. He has had an agreement on personal terms in place with Mauricio Pochettino's side since May, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are set to once again break the British transfer record for the second consecutive transfer window. They did so when signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8 million in January.

Caicedo is a long-term target of the Blues amid a superb past season for Brighton. He excelled under Roberto De Zerbi, making 43 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

His energy, tenaciousness, and consistent performances earned him plaudits throughout the campaign. A departure from the Amex has always looked to be on the cards this summer but it has been a transfer saga with many twists and turns.

Liverpool appear to have admitted defeat in their short-lived pursuit of Caicedo. Romano claims that the Reds are preparing to step away from the race for the Ecuadorian, leaving Chelsea as the only suitor for the midfielder.

Chelsea are set to beat Liverpool to Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia

Lavia may also be headed to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool manager Klopp was all smiles during his pre-match press conference on Friday (August 11) ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on Sunday. However, the German's smile may have faded a matter of hours after leaving the presser.

The Reds boss acknowledged the bid for Caicedo and an agreement with Brighton. Little would he know that the Ecuadorian would soon be informing his club that he only wanted to head to Stamford Bridge.

It gets worse for Klopp as his top midfield target for the past several weeks, Romeo Lavia of Southampton seems to be heading to west London too. Reports claim that the Saints have accepted Chelsea's latest offer that reaches their £50 million valuation of the Belgian.

Liverpool's indecisiveness in their pursuit of Lavia has seen them potentially miss out on him to their Premier League rivals. The 19-year-old was in fine form at St Mary's last season despite his club's relegation. He featured 34 times across competitions, scoring one goal and contributing one assist.

The Reds made three bids for Lavia worth as much as £45 million but the Saints didn't budge on their £50 million asking price. Klopp's side may be ruing their inability to get a deal sorted for the former Manchester City academy graduate.