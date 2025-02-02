Chelsea suffer blow as target agrees deal to join Premier League rivals: Reports

Chelsea have allegedly suffered a blow in their transfer pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson, who has agreed a deal to join West Ham United soon.

Ferguson, 20, has endured a tough season at Brighton in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign. He has started just four of his 15 appearances across all competitions for his club so far, scoring one goal along the way.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Ferguson is set to join West Ham on a loan deal until the end of the season before the end of the winter transfer window. He is set to travel to London soon to finalise a potential move.

Ferguson, who was once linked with big clubs owing to his rapid rise, was allegedly a subject of transfer interest from Chelsea last month. Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth were also in the running for the star.

Since making his debut for his side under current Hammers head coach Graham Potter back in August 2021, Ferguson has scored 17 goals for Brighton. He has also recorded five assists in 80 total games for his side.

Ex-Chelsea boss opens up on stint at Blues

Ahead of West Ham United's Premier League away clash at Chelsea on Monday (February 2), Graham Potter was asked about his time as the Blues head coach. He responded (h/t BBC):

"You know in a football life, you're going to get ups and downs. I didn't want to lose my job. But at the same time, I look back now and maybe it's the best thing that happened to me. Maybe the next 10-20 years is going to be great because of the experience I've had. I just look at it as a learning experience."

Potter, who was named as the Blues boss in September 2022, added:

"I've got no bad feelings towards Chelsea, I've still got a lot of good relationships with the people there. But I'm just looking forward to the journey I'm on now with West Ham and getting that connection with the supporters, working with the team and building something that we're really excited about and proud about here."

Potter, whose time at the west London side ended in April 2023, said:

"I can only look back now and think, just like everybody in life, you can have good things and bad things. They make you better if you use them in the right way, and I've done that and so therefore I'm grateful for the experience."

Potter won 12 of his 31 games in charge of Chelsea in all competitions.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager has helped the Hammers register one win, one draw, and two defeats in four total outings so far.

