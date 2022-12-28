Chelsea suffer major injury blow as tentative return date of Reece James revealed - Reports 

Chelsea defender Reece James' has been given a return date of three to four weeks after suffering another injury setback.

The English right-back returned to first-team action in the Blues' 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 28.

James started for Chelsea in the victory against the Cherries but fell to the floor in pain moments into the second half.

He was substituted in the 53rd minute, with Cesar Azpiliceuta coming on in his place.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said the medical staff would assess the situation following the game against Bournemouth.

The Athletic reports that the English right-back could be back in three to four weeks.

James went for a scan the day after the win over Bournemouth on Wednesday morning (December 28)

The injury is to the same knee that James damaged in a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11.

However, it is noted that any further setback in the same area could lead to the player undergoing surgery.

He was sidelined for two months with a knee injury that prevented him from going to the FIFA World Cup with England.

James rued his bad luck this season, with injuries plaguing an otherwise stellar campaign for the Englishman.

He tweeted in reaction to his latest setback:

"2022 has been the toughest year to date. Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed. It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt."

The Blues defender has made 12 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Potter's side will have to make do without him for their next game, which comes against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on January 1.

Chelsea hold internal talks to sign Celtic defender Josip Juranovic

Chelsea consider a move for Juranovic.

Chelsea appear to be putting contingency plans in place to deal with James' injury troubles.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic's Juranovic is the subject of internal talks at Stamford Bridge as they consider replacements for James.

The Croatian's stock is growing as he has impressed at Celtic Park this season, making 15 appearances, scoring one goal, and contributing an assist.

Everything Celtic @aboutceltic Josip Juranovic with a fantastic assist to put Croatia ahead vs Canada 🏽 Josip Juranovic with a fantastic assist to put Croatia ahead vs Canada 🇭🇷 Josip Juranovic with a fantastic assist to put Croatia ahead vs Canada 👏🏽 https://t.co/wvKdANhdAn

Barcelona are also showing interest if they can tackle FFP regulations, while Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs.

Juranovic was part of the Croatian national team, who finished third at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making six appearances and providing an assist.

Celtic will reportedly listen to bids upwards of £15 million for the Croat.

