Chelsea suffer new setback involving injured captain Reece James during training as they prepare to face Arsenal: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been handed an almighty blow ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Saturday (October 21) as Reece James has suffered a fresh injury.

According to English journalist Nathan Gissing, James is a doubt to face the Gunners at Stamford Bridge. The Blues captain picked up a knock in training 10 days ago and has been training away from the first team.

It's nightmare news for Mauricio Pochettino who has been without the English right-back since the opening game of the season. James, 23, picked up a hamstring injury and has been absent ever since.

There were hopes that the England international would make his return against Arsenal. He missed Chelsea's 4-1 win against Burnley last time out due to a one-game suspension for abusive language towards a referee.

Reece James continues to struggle with injury issues and they are plaguing his career at present. He missed 24 games for the west Londoners across competitions last season due to various fitness problems. The Blues skipper even sat out the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a knee injury.

Pochettino's men face Arsenal in a vital encounter on the weekend with them hoping to build on their win against Burnley. They sit 11th in the league, six points off the top four and nine points off the second-placed Gunners.

Alejandro Moreno insists Reece James isn't Chelsea's MVP due to his injury issues

Reece James has been a spectator for much of this season.

ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno has argued that Reece James' constant absence due to fitness problems means he can't be regarded as the Blues' most valuable player.

The English right-back's injury problems keep mounting and it's led to many questioning the Blues' patience with him. Moreno said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

"By definition, MVP is most valuable player and in order to be a player, you have to be on the field... If he is watching from the stands, then he has no use for me. He does nothing for me if I’m a Chelsea player, if I’m part of the Chelsea coaching staff or the front office.”

Reece James was appointed captain of the west London giants by Pochettino in the summer. He is viewed as one of English football's best full-backs, making 148 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists. He's won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Yet, James is continuing to lack game time due to injury problems and is missing vital games as a result. He signed a six-year contract with the Blues in September 2022, keeping him tied to the club until 2028.