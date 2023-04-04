Chelsea suffer setback as managerial target set to reject Blues approach: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly suffered a setback in their managerial hunt, with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi rejecting their approach.

The Evening Standard reports that De Zerbi is set to ignore potential interest from the west Londoners in him replacing Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are on the lookout for a new coach but the Italian doesn't seem interested.

De Zerbi is said to be committed to Brighton, where he is overseeing an impressive campaign at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls sit sixth and are in contention to qualify for European competition next season. The Italian will reportedly turn down a chance to be interviewed for the vacancy at Chelsea.

Brighton lost Potter to the Blues last September when the English coach succeeded Thomas Tuchel. However, his tenure in charge at the Bridge was one to forget. He was sacked by the club on Sunday (April 2) after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday. It leaves Chelsea sitting 11th in the league, 12 points off the top four with 10 games remaining.

Meanwhile, Brighton are not only sitting pretty in the top six but they are also in the semifinals of the FA Cup. They face Manchester United at Wembley on April 23. De Zerbi took over from Potter in September and has overseen 13 wins in 26 games. This included a 4-1 win over Chelsea and a 3-0 victory over Liverpool. The Italian signed a four-year contract at the Amex.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is a target for the Blues.

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are in pole position to sign Atalanta striker Hojlund, 20. The Danish frontman has been in terrific form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in 34 games across competitions.

A host of clubs are taking an interest in Hojlund, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Real Madrid amid his impressive campaign at the Gewiss Stadium. It is stated that Blues owner Todd Boehly is a huge admirer of the striker.

Atalanta chairman Antonio Percassi was invited to Stamford Bridge to watch the Premier League club beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on March 7. The two parties are said to have spoken about a potential transfer for Hojlund.

The fee La Dea are reportedly demanding for Hojlund is £60 million. The Dane joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz last summer. He has four years left on his contract with the Serie A club.

Poll : 0 votes