Chelsea superstar added to Real Madrid's transfer shortlist for 2024: Reports 

Chelsea captain Reece James will reportedly be a Real Madrid target next year. According to Relevo journalist Rodra P, Madrid scouts have been impressed with James, and the English right-back is set to be an option in 2024.

The 23-year-old has been one of the Blues' standout performers for years and was rewarded with the club's captaincy earlier this summer. James featured 24 times across competitions last season, bagging two goals and as many assists. However, his best performance came in the 2021-22 campaign, where he scored six goals and contributed 10 assists in 39 games across competitions.

He has five years left in his current contract, as he had signed a new deal with Chelsea last September. However, Real Madrid could test the Premier League giants' resolve with an astronomical bid for the full-back.

Los Blancos are seeking a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal, 31, who is in the twilight of his career. James' stock has risen leaps and bounds, and he's acknowledged by many as one of the best right-backs in Europe.

However, one issue that Real Madrid may be cautious of his is his alarming injury record. The defender sat out 24 games last season due to a serious knee injury and a hamstring issue.

James has also picked up another hamstring injury at the start of the new season. He missed Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday (August 19) and is set for several weeks on the sidelines.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior names Chelsea's Reece James as one of his toughest opponents

The duo have locked horns in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid already knows about the talent James possesses, as they have come up against the right-back six times. The English right-back has battled with Vinicius Junior during those UEFA Champions League games, being on the winning side twice.

James' Chelsea beat Madrid in the 2020-21 Champions League semifinals, both home and away. James, though, kept Vinicius relatively quiet during those two legs, and the duo have made no secret of their admiration for the other.

The Los Blancos attacker named James as one of his toughest opponents in 2020 (via football.london):

“I’ve played against a lot of them, and the most difficult opponents were Chelsea’s (Reece) James and (Kyle) Walker, of Manchester City.”

James and Vinicius further exchanged compliments when the Chelsea captain held a Q&A on Twitter. He was asked about his three toughest opponents:

"3 hardest players I’ve ever played against are all left wingers! Vinicius Jr, Leao and Mane!"

Vinicius replied to James and lauded him:

"The best (hands raised)."

However, James had no such joy against Vinicius last season, as the Brazilian had him in a stranglehold. He provided an assist during the 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.