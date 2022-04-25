Chelsea superstar rejected €10m-per-season offer from Manchester United in favor of Real Madrid move: Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly rejected a €10m-per-season offer from Manchester United to join Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge was uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

There had been confidence from Chelsea's side over tying the defender down to a new deal. However, following sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, these hopes dissipated.

SPORT1 reported Patrick Berger has revealed that the German did show loyalty towards the Blues by declining an offer from their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj @kerry_hau Confirmed: Antonio Rüdiger is now close to join Real Madrid on a four-year-deal. Manchester United have made the best proposal with €10m net salary. But Toni turned it down as it was always clear for him to not play for another club in England after Chelsea FC. #MUFC Confirmed: Antonio Rüdiger is now close to join Real Madrid on a four-year-deal. Manchester United have made the best proposal with €10m net salary. But Toni turned it down as it was always clear for him to not play for another club in England after Chelsea FC. #MUFC @kerry_hau

The centre-back was always adamant that he didn't want to join another Premier League side having spent five years at Stamford Bridge. He is now set to join Real Madrid on a four-year deal.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Serie A side AS Roma in 2017 for £29 million. He has since gone on to make 196 appearances for the Blues, scoring 12 goals and contributing seven assists.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the player has had his best run of form where together the German's have brought huge success to the west London club.

They have won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup over the last year. Rudiger has been instrumental in the heart of Chelsea's defense in these triumphs.

Thomas Tuchel sad to see Antonio Rudiger leave Chelsea

Tuchel bids farewell to his German compatriot

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his regrets over seeing Rudiger leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. In an interview following the Blues' 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, he told reporters (via ChelseaFC):

"The media is reporting things and the situation seems to be that he leaves the club. He informed me of this some days ago in a personal talk. I have the feeling that we gave everything over many months, both me personally and the club, but unfortunately we were in a position where we could not fight any more because of the sanctions and Toni has said that he will leave the club."

The German manager then touched on the difficulties sanctions brought on the club trying to agree a new deal, adding:

"Without the sanctions we would have at least had the chance to keep fighting for him to stay but for many weeks now, our hands have been tied. I don’t know what the outcome would have been otherwise but this is his decision now. It’s not a nice one for us but we won’t take it personally."

He concluded:

"It will be challenging but no matter how much I love him and how big a role he played, there will be Chelsea without Toni Rudiger and we will find solutions."

🤝 #RealMadrid



It's gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon!

Rudiger will be hoping to end his adventure in west London with one last trophy as the Blues face Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup on May 14.

Fans of the west London club will be glad to hear the loyalty shown by Rudiger in declining Manchester United.

