Chelsea superstar ruled out of rest of 2023-24 campaign after undergoing surgery: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a groin injury (via Daily Mail).

The Argentina international played 67 minutes of the Blues 5-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday (April 23). With the midfielder set to miss the rest of the season, things have gone from bad to worse for Mauricio Pochettino and Co.

The Blues are already struggling in the Premier League, sitting ninth in the standings, 19 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played two games more. So far this season, Fernandez has played 40 matches across competitions, bagging seven goals and three assists.

The aforementioned report claims the 23-year-old will likely make it back in time for Argentina's Copa America campaign, which is set to begin in late June this year.

For now, Pochettino will have to turn to other combinations in midfield. He could play Moises Caicedo alongside Conor Gallagher in the base of the midfield, allowing Cole Palmer to operate in the number 10 position. The Chelsea manager may even turn to Carney Chukwuemeka to occupy one of the midfield positions.

Fernandez himself hasn't had the best of times since moving to Stamford Bridge in January 2023 for a reported fee of £106.8 million. Blues fans will be hoping to see a better version of the midfielder once he returns before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Journalist questions Enzo Fernandez's performance as Chelsea suffer heavy Arsenal defeat

Enzo Fernandez

Sports journalist Henry Winter was not impressed by Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez's display in the 5-0 thrashing the Blues received at the Emirates Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's midfield, comprising Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, was largely dominated by opposition players Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. Winter wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter) after the match:

"What has happened to Enzo Fernandez? He's a world champion, best young player in Qatar, now taken off in this embarrassing CFC display. Great talent currently struggling. Still only 23."

On the night, Fernandez recorded an 82% passing accuracy, won just two of his eight ground duels and failed to win any of his two battles in the air. He lost possession on 12 occasions for Chelsea, was dribbled past twice and did not make a single interception during the game.