Chelsea superstar wanted by multiple clubs in Saudi Pro League amid rumors of exit: Reports 

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is reportedly attracting interest from several Saudi Arabian clubs. The Brazilian, however, reportedly wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and will not be forcing an exit.

As per a report in Football London, Silva has been contacted by several clubs from the Saudi Pro League. He has a year left on his current contract at Chelsea after penning an extension earlier this season.

On signing the new deal, Thiago said:

"I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues. When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chèlsea."

However, the Saudi Arabian sides are determined to bring in more big names to the Middle East and are pushing to get him to move. Apart from Thiago Silva, several players from the Premier League, like Firmino and Zaha, have also been of interest to the clubs.

Thiago Silva commits future to Chelsea amid chaos

Chelsea are in a state of bother this season after failing to finish in the top 10. They have a game left in the Premier League and the highest they can finish is 11th.

However, Thiago Silva has claimed that he has no interest in leaving. He wants to stay and fulfill his contract that was signed earlier this year.

He told ESPN in Brazil:

"I have a contract here [at Chelsea], right?tIt's even strange, because several things are coming out [in the media] and it turns out that the fans [of Fluminense] are in love. Some even curse me on social networks, others say 'come soon', others they say 'if you don't come now, don't come anymore'.

"It's even boring for me, but I renewed with Chelsea, if I'm not mistaken. I've always fulfilled my contracts. I won't stay here if Chelsea don't want me for next year or if the new coach who arrives don't want me to stay. I'm going to try to fulfil my contract that is signed until next year."

Fluminense were also linked with Silva, but they too have been met with a stern rejection.

