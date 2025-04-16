Chelsea table €80 million offer to sign superstar Barcelona defender: Reports

Chelsea have offered €80m for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, according to Fichajes (via BarcaUniversal). The Blues are keen to improve their defense before next summer's window, and Kounde is high on Enzo Maresca's wishlist. The head coach is keen for his new side to have defensive consistency and versatility to draw upon, and the French defender seems to check these boxes.

The 26-year-old has been a constant presence for Barca this season under Hansi Flick, playing regularly at right-back but more naturally a centre-half. His experience for club and country makes him a viable choice for Chelsea, who are looking to rebuild their defense yet again after a season of disappointment.

Barcelona, though, are in a difficult position. The Catalan club are still managing enormous financial pressures, and the prospect of a massive profit may force their hand to consider the Blues' offer seriously. The fee would help clear their wage bill and create room for signings.

Arsenal have also entered the mix, with the Gunners reportedly sending in their own €75 million bid (via GiveMeSport). With Barca seeking to balance the accounts and be competitive on the field, it is uncertain if they will retain or sell Kounde in the offseason.

Barcelona end interest in Bilbao winger as Arsenal, Chelsea circle

Barcelona have apparently lost interest in Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams, paving the way for Arsenal and Chelsea to swoop for him this summer. Despite having a strong interest in teaming Williams up with rising star Lamine Yamal, Barca have now turned their attention elsewhere.

The Catalan giants are said to be focused on purchasing a new midfielder and at least one defender, according to Mundo Deportivo (via 90min). Money has been one of the deciding factors in the switch of priorities, though, as the Blaugrana are not yet ready to activate Williams' €60 million release clause.

Barcelona believe they have sufficient attacking potency in their current squad, with Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, and veteran Robert Lewandowski all available next season. With Barca withdrawing, Nico Williams' focus could turn to the Premier League, where Chelsea and Arsenal have both been long-standing admirers.

The 22-year-old caught the eye during Spain's victorious Euro 2024 campaign, and his age and abilities suit the profile of both clubs' recruitment models. However, his salary demands, said to be in excess of £200,000 a week, could be an issue.

Williams has reportedly told suitors that he hopes to have his future sorted out by July 15 so as not to have any prolonged transfer saga. He would also prefer to start the preseason with his new club. Based on this, the London clubs will have to consider whether they are prepared to match both the fee and the salary demands for one of Spain's most promising young talents.

