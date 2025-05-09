Chelsea in talks to sign €145 million-rated attacking duo - Reports

By Sattyik Sarkar
Modified May 09, 2025 15:15 GMT
Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign two left-wingers ahead of the 2025-26 season. According to Football Transfers, the Blues have shortlisted AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho for that position.

The report via CaughtOffside claims Chelsea are in informal contact with Leao. Meanwhile, TBR Football has reported that the think tank is speaking to Garnacho's representatives. The club had players like Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams on their wishlist as well.

However, Arsenal are also after these two wingers. The Gunners might be able to offer them a better project and development under Mikel Arteta's stewardship. Chelsea meanwhile, are unhappy with Jadon Sancho's performance. Moreover, Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally suspended due to a positive doping test.

Hence, to strengthen their attacking unit, the management is now considering a move for Rafael Leao and Alejandro Garnacho. Leao will reportedly be available for a €75 million fee this summer. United, on the other hand, are expected to ask for €70 million to offload Garnacho.

Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha is on United's radar and a favourite to sign for the side. He is considered to be a like-for-like replacement of Garnacho. In case United land the deal, Garnacho, who has contributed 21 goals in 55 matches this season, may consider an exit.

Chelsea were previously in contact to sign Garnacho in January. Although that deal did not see daylight, they have now once again initiated conversations.

The Blues also have an ardent admiration for Rafael Leao. The club scouts have monitored him for a long time. His prolific form, comprising 25 goal contributions (12 goals, 13 assists) this season, is another reason for them rekindling their interest.

Chelsea have other positions to fill

Chelsea are working for a hectic summer window as Enzo Maresca aims to build a formidable squad for the upcoming campaign. Apart from the left wing, two other positions require resurrection.

The Blues reportedly want a new centre-forward and central defender. Nicolas Jackson's form has seen a dip in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku is expected to leave the club when the season concludes.

They have a list of players on their radar for the aforementioned positions, as per Football Transfers. They look at Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap as top targets to bring an end to their 'striker problems'. On the other hand, defenders Marc Guehi and Dean Huijsen are being closely looked at.

Enzo Maresca's side have a chance of making it to the UEFA Champions League next season. They will play the UEFA Europa Conference League final on May 28, against Real Betis. A possible qualification might act as a boost in signing their probable top targets.

Edited by Aditya Singh
