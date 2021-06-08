Chelsea in talks to sign Dortmund superstar for a mammoth £170 million - Reports

Chelsea have started talks to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland this summer, according to the Daily Mail. However, the Blues will need to fork out a mammoth £170 million to land their top target.

The European champions are aware that signing Haaland from Dortmund is not going to be an easy task. The German side are adamant that their star striker is not for sale this summer. But Chelsea are still willing to lure Dortmund with a huge £170 million bid, which will make Haaland the most expensive player in Premier League history.

Chelsea are also ready to include Tammy Abraham to sweeten the deal. Borussia Dortmund are rumored to be interested in signing Abraham and see him as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland.

However, the deal to sign Haaland is not going to come cheap. Apart from the £170 million transfer fee, Erling Haaland will also ask for a weekly wage of £300,000.

Thomas Tuchel has made it clear to the Chelsea hierarchy that he needs a striker

Thomas Tuchel has informed Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and club director Marina Granovskaia that signing a world-class striker should be the club's priority this summer.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers this summer including Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

Among the three-man shortlist, signing Harry Kane from their rivals Tottenham Hotspur would have been extremely difficult. Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, has made it clear that he would like to stay at the San Siro for the next season. This leaves Chelsea with only Erling Haaland.

Haaland is attracting interest from a host of clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United. However, signing for the European champions is an attractive prospect for the Norwegian international.

