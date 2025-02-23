Chelsea in talks to sign teenage star from Bundesliga club, plan to send him to Strasbourg on-loan: Reports

Chelsea have initiated talks to sign talented Bundesliga teenager Kofi Jeremy Amoako from VfL Wolfsburg this summer. However, rather than bring him into the first team directly, they plan to send him on loan to RC Strasbourg.

Currently, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder plays in the third tier of German football with VfL Osnabruck, on loan from Wolfsburg. He broke into the Bundesliga outfit's first team back in 2023, making two league appearances for them before leaving on loan.

This season, he has played 21 league games with Osnabruck, making one assist and picking up just two yellow cards in his defensive midfield position. With his contract at Wolfsburg set to expire in 2026, the German side will need to either extend his stay or sell him for profit.

According to a report from BILD (via Tribal Football), Chelsea are having discussions with Amoako's agents. The Blues have maintained a sporting project that focuses on signing young players who can take up a slot in the first team.

However, they do not expect Amoako to take on such a role or enjoy consistent playing time immediately, leading to a planned loan move to Strasbourg in France.

Chelsea boss rues defeat to Aston Villa as "toughest defeat of the season"

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has rued the Blues' loss to Aston Villa as the "toughest defeat of the season". The game, which took place at Villa Park on February 22, saw the Blues open the scoring through Enzo Fernandez in the ninth minute.

However, their finishing prowess let them down, and eventually, Aston Villa took charge of the game. Marco Asensio scored two goals, courtesy of assists from Marcus Rashford, with both coming in the second half (57', 89').

Afterward, Maresca told the press (via the club website):

"For me personally, this is the toughest defeat of the season. That is because the reaction from Brighton has been brilliant, the performance was really good today but unfortunately in this moment, it was not enough. This is the reason why it is a tough one."

He went on to admit that they were not clinical enough, adding:

"I don’t think we deserved to lose the game to be honest but in this league, you have to be clinical. The difference most of the time is inside the box."

Chelsea will return to the Premier League on February 25 when they face minnows Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

