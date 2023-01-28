Chelsea appear to have been dealt a major transfer blow in their pursuit of Declan Rice, as the midfielder is reportedly close to joining Arsenal. As per Football Espana, the West Ham United captain has verbally agreed to a deal with the Gunners.

As per the report, a summer move to the Emirates Stadium could be on the cards for the Englishman.

Football España @footballespana_ Declan Rice will not join Real Madrid in the summer, with the #WHUFC midfielder having verbally agreed a move to #AFC , according to El Nacional. Declan Rice will not join Real Madrid in the summer, with the #WHUFC midfielder having verbally agreed a move to #AFC, according to El Nacional. https://t.co/p0SsNZjaki

The Blues have had a long-standing interest in Rice but West Ham's valuation of the midfielder has made it difficult for Chelsea to secure a deal. Arsenal now seem to be in the driving seat to secure the Premier League midfielder. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his team ahead of next season.

Rice has seen his career blossom at West Ham since leaving Chelsea at the age of 14 in 2014. The English midfielder spent his youth career at Cobham after joining the Blues academy at the age of seven.

The midfielder has scored 11 goals in 221 appearances across competitions for the Hammers.

Carney Chukwuemeka comments on life at Chelsea

The Blues midfielder was among a host of players signed last summer under the new ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capitals. The west London outfit spent a fee in the region of £20 million to secure Carney Chukwuemeka's services from Aston Villa.

The highly-rated English midfielder was immediately integrated into the Blues' first-team squad for the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign. However, due to tough competition for places at Chelsea, the youngster has found it difficult to secure regular game time.

Chukwuemeka, though, has been enjoying his time at the club. In an interview with the club's official website, he said:

"The recent game time I have been getting and the trust the gaffer has shown me has helped me believe I belong here.

He continued:

"It was quite difficult at the beginning. Villa was all I knew; I made my debut there. I have a lot to thank them for. I just had to get my head around that I would be playing for the club I support. The transition was tough, but good at the same time."

Chukwuemeka hopes to continue to improve as a player and remain confident as the season progresses. He added:

"Now, I can continue to play with confidence and freedom on the pitch, and continue to grow as a player and as a person as well."

