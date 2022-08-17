Chelsea target closer to leaving Barcelona than Frenkie de Jong - Reports 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly edging closer to a move away from Barcelona. The Gabon striker has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea in recent weeks.

According to Jose Alvarez, Aubameyang is closer to leaving Camp Nou than Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been courted by Manchester United and Chelsea over the last couple of months.

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sell one of their prized assets before the close of the summer transfer window to help their financial stability. The club have had to sell a number of assets this summer to register their new signings. The sale of Aubameyang or De Jong will help free up their wage bill for the new season.

The Catalan giants reached an agreement with Manchester United over the transfer fee for Frenkie de Jong. However, the Dutchman is seemingly reluctant to leave Barcelona as per Barcauniversal.

Chelsea keen to buy Aubameyang while Barcelona manager Xavi wants to retain him at Nou Camp

Xavi Hernandez's side could therefore be forced to part ways with Aubameyang despite their apparent eagerness to keep hold of the former Arsenal star. This could prove to be a major boost for Chelsea, who are believed to be keen to sign him.

The Blues allowed Romelu Lukaku to rejoin Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal last month and sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig. Despite parting ways with two No.9's, the club are yet to sign a top-quality striker this summer. They will therefore be keen to add an out-and-out goalscorer before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in sensational form since joining Barcelona on a free transfer in January. He scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga games last season and helped the club finish second in La Liga. He has just one year left on his contract with Xavi's side, who could therefore opt to cash-in on him this summer.

Chelsea reluctant to meet Barcelona's asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

As per Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona are seeking a fee in the region of £25 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues are believed to be reluctant to meet the Catalan giants' asking price for the Gabon striker as they are reportedly willing to offer only half of the Spanish side's valuation.

Aubameyang turned 33 earlier this year and is therefore approaching the twilight stages of his career. He is unlikely to be a long-term solution to Blues' attacking problems. The former Arsenal star also has just one year left on his contract with Xavi Hernandez's side.

