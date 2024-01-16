Chelsea could target ex-Tottenham Hotspur star as cover for injured Reece James: Reports

Chelsea could allegedly launch a move to snap up ex-Tottenham Hotspur star and Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters in light of Reece James' injury issues.

Walker-Peters, 26, has been a first-team starter for the Saints since initially arriving on a short-term loan transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in the winter of 2020. He has scored five goals and laid out nine assists in 147 appearances across competitions for the EFL Championship club.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, famed journalist Alex Crook shared his two cents on the two-cap England international's future at Southampton with the player's deal set to expire in 2025. He elaborated:

"When it comes to Walker-Peters, there is no sign of him signing a new contract. I think they thought there would be more Premier League interest than there was in the summer. They didn't get a single bid. I mentioned West Ham being interested a few weeks ago because they are definitely looking for right-back cover."

Naming Chelsea as a potential suitor for the right-back, Crook added:

"Even Chelsea could come into it, with Reece James' injury problems. He can play at right and left-back, which would be ideal with Ben Chilwell spending time on the sidelines. It wouldn't surprise me if somebody tries to get Walker-Peters before the end of the window."

Reece James, who was named the Blues' captain ahead of the ongoing season, is currently out with a hamstring problem. The 24-year-old is reportedly thought to be back from his injury in either March or April.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell returned to action in his side's latest 1-0 win over Fulham after being out with a hamstring injury since September.

Walker-Peters, on the other hand, has been in stellar form for his club this season. He has registered two goals and as many assists in 27 league games, helping the Saints sit third in the Championship table.

Chelsea identify young Colombian attacker as short-term solution to fix striking issues

According to journalist Nathan Gissing, Chelsea have earmarked Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran as a short-term option in the January transfer window. They could hold off their interest in roping in an attacker until the summer to focus on top target and Napoli ace Victor Osimhen.

Duran, 20, secured a permanent move to Aston Villa worth around £14 million from Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire last January. He has bagged four goals in 35 appearances for Unai Emery's side so far.

Prior to joining Aston Villa, the Chelsea target scored eight goals and recorded six assists in 28 games across competitions for Chicago Fire.