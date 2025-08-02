  • home icon
  Chelsea target misses training with current club as Blues step up talks to reach agreement to sign player: Reports

Chelsea target misses training with current club as Blues step up talks to reach agreement to sign player: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 02, 2025 14:52 GMT
Chelsea transfer target Xavi Simons was missing from training for RB Leipzig on Friday as he waits for his move to England to go through, as per reports. The Netherlands international has emerged as a target for Enzo Maresca's side, and they are in talks with his club over a move.

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed (via Metro.co.uk) that Simons opted against joining his Leipzig teammates for training on Friday. The Dutchman reported a neck pain as the reason for his absence from training. He has also removed the name of his German club from his Instagram bio in a subtle attempt to force a move.

Xavi Simons made his intention to leave Leipzig this summer clear after they failed to qualify for European football this season. The 22-year-old is wanted in West London, where Chelsea are looking to make him their fourth signing in attack this summer.

Simons featured earlier in pre-season for the Bundesliga side but is not in their squad to face Atalanta on Saturday (August 2nd). The former Barcelona prodigy now has his sights set on a move to the world champions, where he will likely team up with compatriot Jorrel Hato.

Chelsea are reportedly yet to make a bid for the versatile forward, as they hope to reach a verbal agreement with Leipzig first. They are also working on exits simultaneously as they seek to raise money for their remaining transfer dealings this summer.

Chelsea star set to join newly-promoted Premier League side on permanent deal: Reports

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is closing in on a move to fellow Premier League side Burnley on a permanent basis, as per reports. The Albania international is set to move away from Stamford Bridge after failing to break into the plans of Enzo Maresca at the club.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that the Blues have accepted the undisclosed offer put forth by Burnley for the striker after their valuation was matched. They have given permission to the 23-year-old to travel to undergo a medical examination with the Clarets.

Broja spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Everton, with injuries limiting him to just 11 appearances and no goals for the Toffees. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 season at Fulham, as well, as injuries have stunted his development in recent seasons. A Chelsea academy graduate, Broja has made 38 senior appearances for the Blues in his career, scoring three goals.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
