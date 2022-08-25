Chelsea target pictured at airport amid rumors of agreement over transfer: Reports

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been pictured at the city airport amidst an agreement has been struck with Chelsea for his transfer, as per SportBIBLE.

The Gabonese has become a target for the Blues, who are eyeing a new centre-forward striker.

An £18 million fee has reportedly been agreed for Aubameyang to return to the Premier League just seven months after departing Arsenal for Barca.

The forward has been pictured at Barcelona airport with speculation leading to the player flying over to London to confirm the transfer.

⭐⭐ @SignEveryone Aubameyang at the Barcelona airport. Ready to fly to London? Aubameyang at the Barcelona airport. Ready to fly to London? 🚨🚨 Aubameyang at the Barcelona airport. Ready to fly to London? https://t.co/BoZIXhUjqT

There had seemed to be problems over finding a resolution over a fee during the two clubs' negotiations.

The Blues and Barca seem to have settled on an £18 million fee.

Aubameyang has impressed at Barca following his move from Arsenal, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances.

However, the arrival of prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has poured doubt on Aubameyang's place in Xavi Hernandez's XI.

If he does return to the Premier League with Chelsea, he will be reunited with Thomas Tuchel, of whom he played under at Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang played 95 times under Tuchel, scoring 79 goals and the latter has spoken highly of his time with the Gabonese, saying:

"It was a pleasure (working with Aubameyang). Some players stay your players because you were very close and Auba is one of these players. Even when we played against him with Arsenal, straight away there was this close bond."

Barcelona may regret selling Aubameyang to Chelsea

The Gabonese is seemingly jetting off to London

Many are underestimating the impact Aubameyang's potential departure from Barcelona will have on the Catalan giants.

A proven goalscorer who adapted to life at the Nou Camp easily, Aubameyang was also a big personality off the pitch.

His arrival in January saw him quickly become the Blaugrana's first-choice striker and he excelled in the role.

Perhaps his most impressive performance came in the astonishing 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico in March.

Aubameyang scored a fantastic double in that win and quickly became a fan favorite at the Nou Camp.

OptaJose @OptaJose



🥅 2.25 shots per game

scores every 4.15 shots

24.07% of shot conversion rate

scores every 117'



Worthwhile. 117' - @Auba with @FCBarcelona in all competitions:🥅 2.25 shots per gamescores every 4.15 shots24.07% of shot conversion ratescores every 117'Worthwhile. 117' - @Auba with @FCBarcelona in all competitions:🥅 2.25 shots per game🚀 scores every 4.15 shots⚽️ 24.07% of shot conversion rate⏰ scores every 117'Worthwhile. 🎁 https://t.co/tigvoaOiOH

The former Arsenal striker's experience and threat will be missed by Barca despite having signed Lewandowski,

As for Chelsea, the west London club are signing a player with a proven Premier League pedigree.

His exit from the Gunners may have ended on a sour note following a bust-up with manager Mikel Arteta.

But under Tuchel, he may flourish given he is a coach that he knows so well.

