Chelsea target prioritizing move to rival PL club despite interest from Blues: Reports

Mohammed Kudus is ready to snub a move to Chelsea to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Ghanaian forward hasn't been in his element for West Ham United of late, but his stock remains high.

Kudus moved to the London Stadium in the summer of 2023 from Ajax, and enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign. The 24-year-old registered 18 goals and 10 assists from 48 games across competitions.

However, Kudus struggled to repeat the feat in the recently concluded campaign, managing just five goals and four assists from 35 games. Despite his poor form, Chelsea are willing to bet on him this year.

The Blues are looking to add more bite to their attack before the start of the new season. The London giants opted against tying Jadon Sancho down to a new deal, while Noni Madueke also remains linked with an exit this summer.

Chelsea apparently want Kudus to address the situation. The Ghanaian forward is adept at operating in multiple positions in the final third, and his versatility could be an asset under Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have apparently initiated contact with the player's camp to facilitate a transfer this summer. However, the report adds that Kudus would prefer to move to Tottenham Hotspur instead. New Spurs manager Thomas Frank has already sanctioned the deal, and the club are ready to prise him away.

Will Christopher Nkunku leave Chelsea this summer?

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are ready to allow Christopher Nkunku to leave for £35m this summer amid interest from Manchester United, according to The Mirror. The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 to lead the line next season.

Rasmus Hojlund has endured a difficult campaign, while Joshua Zirkzee has failed to impress as well. Ruben Amorim is eager to add more goals to his attack after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

Manchester United have apparently identified Nkunku as an option for the job. The Frenchman has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in 2023.

However, the Red Devils are willing to bet on him and have already reached out to Chelsea to discuss a possible move. The 27-year-old is surplus to requirements for the Blues, who are ready to let him go this year for a reduced fee. Nkunku registered 15 goals and five assists from 46 games across competitions in the recently concluded campaign.

