Chelsea target Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Spain, with many clubs across Europe interested in signing him.

According to Spanish news outlet ABC, Chelsea are amongst a host of clubs who have made Varane an offer this summer, with Manchester United, PSG and Manchester City also highly interested in signing the Frenchman.

However, the report also states that Varane would prefer to join Manchester United if he does decide to leave Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at the club and there has been no progress in negotiations over a new deal.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a defender to improve their newly implemented back-three under Thomas Tuchel. With players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta being past their prime and doubts over the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Tuchel is looking to bring in a leader in defense and Varane fits the bill perfectly.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted the club would wait until the end of Euro 2020 before discussing Varane's future.

He said:

"I read news in papers and I don’t know anything. He is at the European championship and we will deal with renewals later. I have not spoken with the player and I don’t know what he wants. If he wants to leave, he will say so. And if he wants to stay, he will say so."

The 28-year old is currently with the French national team at Euro 2020 and is an integral part of Didier Deschamps' squad.

Real Madrid cannot afford to let Varane go to Chelsea

Varane in action for France

With club captain Sergio Ramos set to leave the club, it would not be wise for Real Madrid to let Varane leave for Chelsea this summer. The Frenchman is still in his prime and is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Even though Eder Militao did well while deputizing for Varane towards the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Real Madrid cannot count on the Brazilian to be consistent enough to replace the Frenchman.

Also, with the arrival of David Alaba, Real Madrid will be ready to challenge for the La Liga title once again, and losing Varane to Chelsea, or other Premier League clubs interested in him, would be a huge blow to their hopes of winning any silverware next season.

