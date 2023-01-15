Chelsea target to snub move as he wants to stay at current club: Reports

PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke is reportedly set to reject the opportunity to join Chelsea in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Madueke, 20, has been a crucial first-team member for the Eredivisie outfit since making his senior debut in January 2020. A former Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur academy star, he has scored 20 goals and laid out 14 assists in 79 games across all competitions for PSV.

A left-footed dribbler renowned for his pace and directness, Madueke has recently popped up on Chelsea's radar as the Blues aim to revamp their misfiring attack. Graham Potter's side have lodged a bid in the region of £27 million for the Englishman, according to ESPN.

According to famed journalist Rik Elfrink, Madueke has made himself available for PSV's Eredivisie encounter at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday (January 15). He is likely to remain at the Philips Stadion in the ongoing 2022-23 season despite Chelsea's recent interest in the winter market.

Earlier this week, PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy shared his thoughts on the Blues' interest in the England U21 international. He elaborated:

"I know of the interest in Noni. I'd rather not have that, but it's not something I decide. The fact that there's a lot of interest in him is due to his quality and his performances. But I do find it worrying... because we've to see if we're able to keep him. I really hope so."

Hinting at a potential exit for the forward, Van Nistelrooy added:

"I've already indicated earlier what my wish was: that no player would leave in the winter break. That also applied to [Cody] Gakpo and that applies to every player. As a coach, you just want to keep your best players, that's clear. But there can also be situations like with Cody, where a certain type of club comes with a certain offer."

Chelsea earmark Premier League stars as Enzo Fernandez alternatives: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have identified Brighton & Hove Albion pair Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister as two alternatives for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January. Graham Potter's side are also keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and West Ham United's Declan Rice as summer transfer targets.

The Stamford Bridge outfit is also focused on extending both N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount's deal. Meanwhile, the club is prepared to lose Jorginho on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite being considered as front-runners, the Blues are nowhere near sealing Fernandez's signature as the potential deal with Benfica has collapsed, as per TyC Sports. Both clubs failed to reach an agreement for a transfer fee below the Argentine's £105 million release clause.

