Chelsea targeting La Liga goalkeeper, see him as fundamental piece to reinforce their squad: Reports

Chelsea have allegedly earmarked Athletic Club shot-stopper Unai Simon as a top transfer target ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues, who are ninth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 44 points from 30 games, completely overhauled their goalkeeping department last summer. They signed Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic for a joint fee of around £39 million in the last summer window.

However, both Chelsea goalkeepers have struggled to shine this season. Sanchez has recorded five clean sheets in 21 overall matches, while Petrovic has overseen four shutouts in 22 games for his club so far.

Now, according to 90min, Chelsea are interested in securing Simon's services this summer. The Blues' top brass are thought to deem the Spaniard as a fundamental addition to their squad and are willing to splash big bucks to convince Los Leones to offload their star.

Simon, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, is currently relishing his best-ever campaign. The 26-year-old has registered 15 shutouts in 29 La Liga games, helping his side sit fifth in the table.

So far, the 39-cap Spain international has kept 63 clean sheets in 188 matches for Athletic, conceding 195 goals. He has also helped his boyhood club lift a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de Espana trophy.

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea's squad lack maturity following latest 2-2 stalemate

Earlier this Sunday (April 7), Chelsea recorded a 2-2 Premier League draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. After Thiago Silva's opener, Jayden Bogle netted the hosts' first goal in the 32nd minute. Noni Madueke put the visitors in front in the 66th minute with a left-footed strike, but Oliver McBurnie helped his side salvage a draw in the end.

At a post-game press conference, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino asserted that his team are not mentally prepared to compete every three days. He said (h/t ESPN):

"Of course they were tired but that is not an excuse today not to win the game in the end. Watching football, as a 52-year-old, you identify very quickly when a team is ready to compete or not."

Sharing further thoughts on the Blues' recent draw, Pochettino added:

"Maybe because this group is still not mature enough to compete every single game, every three days, because like you say... Sheffield United is in the relegation zone. I'm not saying we're not being respectful, but we need to think a little bit more."

The Blues will next be in action against Everton in their Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge on Monday (April 15).

