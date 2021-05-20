Chelsea to test Borussia Dortmund's resolve with an £80 million bid for star - Reports

Chelsea are looking to make a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

Borussia Dortmund will not stand in Sancho’s way if they receive a good offer for the England international, and Chelsea are hoping to sign him ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool.

As per SunSport, Chelsea will test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve with an £80 million bid for Sancho this summer. The 21-year old is also keen on returning to England.

The German side have dropped their asking price from £117 million to £78 million, so Chelsea's rumored bid could get the job done.

Chelsea 'ready to launch £80m offer for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho' https://t.co/k6vc9Oo0q2 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 19, 2021

It’s unlikely that Chelsea will be the only suitors though as Manchester United are expected to spend big money once again this summer.

Liverpool too could be in the running as the Reds might secure Champions League football on the final day of the season and sign some fresh faces to fight for the title again next season.

Chelsea’s need to add a goal-scoring attacker this summer

Chelsea have done well under Thomas Tuchel so far this season, but their attack is still an area of concern.

Chelsea’s return of 57 goals in 37 Premier League games is the lowest among the top seven sides in the league, and the Blues need to add more firepower to push for the title next season.

A move for a new striker has been mooted, but someone like Sancho would be a good addition to the team as well. The England international is a goal-scoring attacking player, and has come back to life in recent months after a slow start to the season at Dortmund.

Despite playing as a wide attack at times, Sancho has often mustered good numbers for Dortmund. He has managed 16 goals and 21 assists in all competitions this season, and Chelsea need an attack with those kind of returns in front of goal.

Since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, Sancho has scored 50 goals in 136 games for the club.

It remains to be seen if Dortmund will raise their asking price after the impending Euros this summer. Should he put in good displays for England, Dortmund’s valuation could go up.