Chelsea told to pay £35m for LaLiga star as Blues eye Jadon Sancho replacement: Reports

Chelsea have to pay £35m to secure the services of Jesus Rodriguez, according to The Daily Mail (via Caught Offside). The Blues are looking for a new left forward this summer, with Jadon Sancho failing to impress.

Ad

The Englishman arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer on a season-long loan from Manchester United. Sancho has registered two goals and nine assists from 31 games so far and is no longer a first-team regular under Enzo Maresca.

The London giants have an obligation to sign him permanently this summer, but even if that is exercised, Sancho is expected to be sold. Chelsea are already eyeing the market for an able replacement for the Englishman.

Ad

Trending

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has been reported as an option, while Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens is apparently on the Blues' radar as well. The London giants have now added Rodriguez to their wish list.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Real Betis this season, registering four goals and four assists from 35 games across competitions. Primarily a left forward, Rodriguez is equally adept at operating on the right, and Chelsea are enticed by his versatility.

Ad

The Blues have invested heavily in talented young footballers of late and the Spaniard fits their transfer strategy. While his price tag could be a little steep for a relatively unproven player, the move could pay dividends in the long run.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Benfica striker?

Vangelis Pavlidis

Chelsea have set their sights on Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, according to Record (via Metro). The Blues are eager to rope in a new No. 9 this summer amid Nicolas Jackson's struggles.

Ad

Christopher Nkunku has failed to impress as well, while Joao Felix is out on loan to AC Milan and likely to leave this summer. The London giants have identified Pavlidis as an option to shore up their attack before the start of the new season.

The Greek striker has been in excellent form this season, registering 24 goals and 10 assists from 46 games for the Portuguese club. Chelsea believe he could provide competition to Jackson in the squad.

However, the 26-year-old is a man in demand, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle United apparently among his suitors. Pavlidis is under contract with Benfica until 2029 and reportedly has a whopping €100m release clause in his deal. The Portuguese side see him as a key part of their team and have no desire to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More