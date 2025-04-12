Chelsea told to pay £35m for LaLiga star as Blues eye Jadon Sancho replacement: Reports

Chelsea have to pay £35m to secure the services of Jesus Rodriguez, according to The Daily Mail (via Caught Offside). The Blues are looking for a new left forward this summer, with Jadon Sancho failing to impress.
The Englishman arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer on a season-long loan from Manchester United. Sancho has registered two goals and nine assists from 31 games so far and is no longer a first-team regular under Enzo Maresca.
The London giants have an obligation to sign him permanently this summer, but even if that is exercised, Sancho is expected to be sold. Chelsea are already eyeing the market for an able replacement for the Englishman.
AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has been reported as an option, while Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens is apparently on the Blues' radar as well. The London giants have now added Rodriguez to their wish list.
The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Real Betis this season, registering four goals and four assists from 35 games across competitions. Primarily a left forward, Rodriguez is equally adept at operating on the right, and Chelsea are enticed by his versatility.
The Blues have invested heavily in talented young footballers of late and the Spaniard fits their transfer strategy. While his price tag could be a little steep for a relatively unproven player, the move could pay dividends in the long run.
Are Chelsea eyeing a Benfica striker?
Chelsea have set their sights on Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, according to Record (via Metro). The Blues are eager to rope in a new No. 9 this summer amid Nicolas Jackson's struggles.
Christopher Nkunku has failed to impress as well, while Joao Felix is out on loan to AC Milan and likely to leave this summer. The London giants have identified Pavlidis as an option to shore up their attack before the start of the new season.
The Greek striker has been in excellent form this season, registering 24 goals and 10 assists from 46 games for the Portuguese club. Chelsea believe he could provide competition to Jackson in the squad.
However, the 26-year-old is a man in demand, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle United apparently among his suitors. Pavlidis is under contract with Benfica until 2029 and reportedly has a whopping €100m release clause in his deal. The Portuguese side see him as a key part of their team and have no desire to let him go.