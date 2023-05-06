Chelsea told to pay €60 million to sign star player Thomas Tuchel wanted – Reports

Chelsea have been informed that they must cough up a hefty €60 million if they hope to acquire Barcelona's sensational winger Raphinha, according to El Nacional. The Blues approached Barcelona president Joan Laporta for the winger, who Tuchel wanted to sign from Leeds. The president, however, has only agreed to begin negotiations at a starting price of €60 million.

Chelsea are seeking to strengthen their squad, as the recent rebuild, which saw them bring in over ten players, has not panned out successfully. The club's new owners have set their sights on luring Raphinha back to the English league, after his move to Camp Nou last summer from Leeds United. His addition to Frank Lampard's team could potentially bolster their chances in the Champions League.

Raphinha's performance has experienced a meteoric rise in recent months, securing a spot in the starting lineup following Ousmane Dembele's injury. However, Barcelona's financial woes have forced Laporta to the negotiating table for one of his star players. With several offers pouring in for Raphinha, according to El Nacional, Laporta must carefully consider the best deal for the club's future.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez regards Raphinha as a vital player in his squad, with the Brazilian featuring heavily in matches behind top striker Robert Lewandowski. As the transfer window approaches, numerous clubs will be vying for Raphinha's signature, and Chelsea are reportedly prepared to face stiff competition.

Nevertheless, the Blaugrana remain firm in their €60 million valuation of Raphinha, having invested heavily in the player from Leeds United. While Laporta may be obliged to listen to various offers, he will not entertain the notion of letting Raphinha go for anything less than the stated price.

Barcelona eye free transfer for Chelsea's Aubameyang as backup to Lewandowski

Barca seek a reliable backup striker for Robert Lewandowski ahead of next season. The club had previously relied on Memphis Depay for this role, but his departure to Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window has left a void in the team.

Vitor Roque and former Barcelona player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both been linked to the club as potential targets. However, financial constraints have made it difficult for Barcelona to entertain the idea of paying any transfer fees, complicating negotiations for either player.

A recent report from The Telegraph (via Football Espana), however, suggests that Chelsea are eager to offload Aubameyang from their wage bill this summer. They could potentially allow him to leave on a free transfer. This development could provide a viable solution for Barcelona's search for a backup striker, allowing them to strengthen their attacking options without incurring additional expenses.

If the deal materializes, Aubameyang's return to Barcelona could provide the necessary support for Lewandowski and bolster the team's offensive capabilities. The prospect of a free transfer may be too enticing for the financially-strapped Catalan club to pass up.

