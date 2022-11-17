Chelsea and Tottenham battling it out to sign £55 million star in January - Reports 

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres, as per 90min.

The two London rivals are interested in luring the Spaniard to the Premier League in the upcoming January transfer window.

Torres, 25, has a release clause in his contract of £55 million.

However, Villarreal are resigned to losing the Spanish defender and are prepared to sell him this winter but for a fee in the region of £40 million.

The Yellow Submarine want a club record fee for a player who has become an important member of their defense.

Torres rose up the youth ranks at Villarreal before breaking into the senior team in 2018.

He has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, helping the La Liga side keep eight clean sheets.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Torres as Graham Potter looks to bolster his defensive options at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues made an impressive start to life under Potter when he succeeded Thomas Tuchel on 8 September.

They went nine games unbeaten but have come off the boil in the last two months.

Injuries to the likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell have depleted Chelsea's backline.

Tottenham are also noted as an interested suitor, with Antonio Conte potentially on the lookout for a left-footed center-back.

Left-back Ben Davies has been filling in the role this season, but Spurs could do with a legitimate option.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are also credited with an interest in Torres.

The Spaniard played under Villa boss Unai Emery at Villarreal, making 105 appearances and winning the Europa League in 2020.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling lauded Tottenham striker Harry Kane as a hard trainer

Kane and Sterling will link up at the World Cup

Chelsea's Sterling and Tottenham's Kane are heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with England.

Kane will captain the Three Lions, and they kick off their campaign in Group B against Iran on 21 November.

Gareth Southgate's side will then face the USA on 25 November and Wales on 29 November.

The Three Lions have been training ahead of the tournament, and Sterling has been praising the Tottenham frontman's level of dedication to training.

He told LadBible:

“He’s up there (as England's best trainer), I’m talking as a forward for me. From a forward’s perspective, just little details he does to improve his game. I like to see it, but everyone trains hard. I just like seeing little things he does."

Kane has been in superb form for Spurs this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances.

England fans will hope that he can carry that form into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

