Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur want to sign 28-year-old Premier League star next summer: Reports

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Mitrovic, 28, has been a crucial dressing room presence for Fulham since arriving from Newcastle United initially on a short-term loan in 2018. So far, he has helped his club achieve a staggering three Premier League promotions, lifting the EFL Championship title last season.

A right-footed lethal finisher blessed with heading and strength, the 80-cap Serbia international has been in fine form for the Cottagers this season. He has netted 12 goals and laid out four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions, helping his side maintain a top-half spot in the Premier League standings in the process.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 12 - Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 12 goals in 25 games across all competitions this season, his most in a single season while playing for a side in the Premier League (previous-best was 11 goals in 39 apps in 2018-19). Proven. 12 - Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 12 goals in 25 games across all competitions this season, his most in a single season while playing for a side in the Premier League (previous-best was 11 goals in 39 apps in 2018-19). Proven. https://t.co/LOa2H3uqYf

According to The Daily Star, Chelsea and Tottenham are keen to snap up Mitrovic in the upcoming summer transfer window. Both London clubs have expressed an interest in the Partizan Belgrade academy graduate after being impressed with his fine performances this term.

Mitrovic, who has a contract until June 2026 at Craven Cottage, has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. However, the player's sending-off against the Red Devils during a 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final loss last week is said to have ruined his chances of securing a permanent move to Old Trafford in the near future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently looking for a proven goal-scorer to add to their ranks ahead of next season. While Kai Havertz has been wasteful in front of goal, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are expected to be shipped off in the summer.

Overall, the 2018 Serbian Footballer of the Year has scored 108 goals and laid out 23 assists in 202 appearances for Marco Silva's outfit.

Chelsea eye shock move for £44 million-rated teenager to bolster attack: Reports

According to Fichajes, Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko has popped up on Chelsea's radar of late. Blues manager Graham Potter is a big admirer of the Slovenian, who is valued at around £44 million.

Sesko, 19, secured a permanent switch to RB Leipzig for £21 million last summer and is set to join them next season. However, he could still be offloaded by the Bundesliga outfit during the close season.

A right-footed target man blessed with pace and shooting, the 18-cap Slovenia star has scored 23 goals in 70 games for Salzburg so far. He has also helped them lift two back-to-back Austrian league titles.

Poll : 0 votes