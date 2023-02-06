Chelsea and Tottenham interested in signing highly sought-after Premier League player: Reports

Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly set to battle it out for Jordan Pickford this summer. The Everton star has been linked with a move, with half of the 'Big Six' clubs showing interest.

As per a Football Insider report, Tottenham have identified Pickford as their top target for the summer. Antonio Conte wants a replacement for Hugo Lloris and sees the Everton star as the perfect fit.

Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on Pickford with the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in the balance. The Blues have signed Gabriel Slonina, but the USA star is seen as one for the future rather than an immediate solution.

Manchester United were also linked with the Englishman as David de Gea's replacement. Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, is said to be keen to leave and the Red Devils are willing to cash out.

Tottenham given mixed advice about Chelsea target

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Jordan Pickford would be the perfect signing for Tottenham. He claimed that current goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is no longer at his best and urged Spurs to get the Everton star.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said:

"I am sure at 28, it's the perfect age for Jordan Pickford to be thinking, 'You know what, I want to go and play Champions League football. I don't want to be in a relegation battle'. Maybe his agent has had conversations with Spurs who need a keeper. [Hugo] Lloris is getting on and maybe they are looking elsewhere."

He added:

"I went through the top six or seven teams that need a keeper. Arsenal are fine. Manchester City are fine. Manchester United maybe could need one. Chelsea have two keepers. Liverpool have Alisson. It's only Spurs, with Lloris, who is getting into his 30s."

However, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has issued a warning to Tottenham. He believes that Lloris is better than Pickford and told Football Insider:

"I would take Lloris over Pickford. I think he is a good keeper. He will not want to give up the number one spot. Whether Pickford would want to go there and challenge him. Pickford has got to pick a new club and one where he is going to be number one. He's certainly good enough and has shown he can perform in huge games. I do not think Pickford would want to go and be a bit-part player. Lloris has done too much wrong to get dropped."

Everton are still in a relegation battle and a drop to the Championship could see several stars, including Chelsea target Pickford, leave in the summer.

