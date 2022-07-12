Chelsea and Tottenham target not trying to ‘force a move’ away from current club as he returns to pre-season training: Reports

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet has been the subject of interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The Ivory Coast international is expected to leave the Clarets this summer as they suffered relegation from the Premier League last season.

However, according to Lancs Live, Cornet is not 'trying to force through a move' away from Turf Moore and has returned to the club for their pre-season training camp.

Maxwel Cornet joined Burnley from Lyon for £12.9 million last summer. The forward was one of the shining lights in what was an otherwise dismal campaign for Burnley as they finished 18th in the Premier League table and were relegated to the Championship.

Cornet scored nine goals in 26 league games for the club, thereby capturing the attention of a host of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Lyon star has a clause in his contract that was activated after Burnley's relegation, which will allow clubs to sign him for just £17.5 million.

Chelsea are expected to revamp their attack this summer. Romelu Lukaku left the Blues to join Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal after a torrid 2021-22 campaign at Stamford Bridge. He scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

As per Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are in talks with Thomas Tuchel's side over a move for Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech. The winger has struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League since joining the club from Ajax in 2020. Chelsea could therefore attempt to sign a goalscoring forward this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are preparing for a season in the Champions League and will be keen to compete for the Premier League title next season.

They will therefore look to improve their strength in depth. The Lilywhites signed Brazilian forward Richarlison, who is expected to provide cover and competition to Harry Kane.

However, Spurs lack adequate back-up for South Korean winger Heun-min Son. The 30-year-old has been the club's standout player over the last couple of seasons, scoring 46 goals in 96 games in all competitions.

Newcastle United could join Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Maxwel Cornet

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Maxwel Cornet.

The Magpies are seemingly heading in the right direction under Eddie Howe, who led them to 12 victories in their last 18 Premier League games and a 11th place finish in the league table last season.

The club's new owners, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, are therefore likely to back Howe financially in the transfer window this summer. Newcastle will be eager to bolster their attack.

Callum Wilson has been struggling with recurring injuries, while Chris Wood has scored just two goals in 17 games since joining the club from Burnley in January.

Furthermore, Maxwel Cornet might prefer a move to Newcastle over Chelsea and Tottenham as he is more likely to become a regular starter for the Magpies. The 25-year-old could have to make do with a bit-part role with the Blues or Spurs due to the wealth of options the duo possess in attack.

