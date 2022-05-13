Chelsea tracking £30 million-rated Ivorian midfielder as alternative to Declan Rice: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as an alternative to West Ham United's Declan Rice this summer.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Rice, 23, along with Manchester United as the former Chelsea academy product is highly sought after. However, West Ham are digging their heels and manager David Moyes has stated it will take more than £150 million to sign the English midfielder (per the Daily Mail).

According to talkSPORT, the Hammers have offered Rice an eight-year deal worth £200,000-a-week to keep him at the west London club. The midfielder's fee and West Ham's eagerness to keep hold of him may lead to Chelsea pursuing other options.

According to the Mirror, one of those players is PSV's Sangare, with the Ivorian having impressed in the Eredivisie this season.

Sripad @falsewinger



Perfect mix of John Obi Mikel and Kante.



Loves to tackle and commit professional fouls.



Don't expect a lot of goals from him as he hardly makes his way up the pitch.



nitwiksports.com/?p=8987 Chelsea reportedly want Sangare and that's one signing I would love to see happen.Perfect mix of John Obi Mikel and Kante.Loves to tackle and commit professional fouls.Don't expect a lot of goals from him as he hardly makes his way up the pitch. Chelsea reportedly want Sangare and that's one signing I would love to see happen.Perfect mix of John Obi Mikel and Kante. Loves to tackle and commit professional fouls. Don't expect a lot of goals from him as he hardly makes his way up the pitch. nitwiksports.com/?p=8987

The 23-year-old has played an important role as PSV's defensive midfielder. He has made 48 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and contributing as many assists. Ibrahim Sangare was also part of the team that won the KNVB Cup against Ajax on April 17.

The fee being touted to lure him away from the Philips Stadium is just £30 million, which would give Thomas Tuchel the chance to make other signings in key areas.

Chelsea's potential pursuit of Declan Rice takes a twist

Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the midfielder

Declan Rice reportedly prefers a return to Chelsea if he were to leave West Ham United. The tenacious midfielder was released by the Blues at the age of 13 and has never fully understood why.

In an interview with The Overlap, Rice spoke about the disappointment of being released by his boyhood club. He also made it known that he wants to win trophies in his career, which could put Thomas Tuchel's side in a good position to sign him.

Gary Neville @GNev2



My full interview with Declan is out now on The Overlap, give it a watch if you like youtu.be/hdcMPQJs6zY You’re in trouble @Carra23 @_DeclanRice is coming for youMy full interview with Declan is out now on The Overlap, give it a watch if you like You’re in trouble @Carra23 , @_DeclanRice is coming for you 😂😂My full interview with Declan is out now on The Overlap, give it a watch if you like ❤️ youtu.be/hdcMPQJs6zY https://t.co/NLVFYqS23h

However, with Manchester United also circling and in huge need of midfield reinforcements, Tuchel may have found an ideal alternative in Sangare, who is a promising prospect given his age and ability.

The Ivorian has shown composure on the ball throughout the season and has been hugely dominant in midfield. His impressive performances for PSV have seen him earn 17 international caps and score three goals.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar