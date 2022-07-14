Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: 5 more signings, Jurgen Klopp's big claims and more - 13 July 2022

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, but the Blues are just getting started. With the first signing for the men's team this summer done and dusted, Thomas Tuchel is looking to add more firepower.

Reports suggest the Club World Cup winners are keen on adding more defenders this summer and are ready to make moves this week. All that and more in today's Chelsea roundup:

Chelsea eye five more signings?

Raheem Sterling is in and has started training with his new teammates. The Blues are now working on other targets. As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, a move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is set to completed soon.

As reported by The Independent, new owner Todd Boehly is keen to bolster the squad and has decided to back the manager with more signings. The German wants two more defenders signed after the Napoli star arrives. The London side have been linked with Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe.

The former PSG coach is also looking for a midfielder and a striker if possible, as per the report.

Koulibaly's move to Chelsea backed by Gabby Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has spoken about the potential signing of Koulibaly on talkSPORT and claimed it is a good signing.

He said:

"I think it's a good signing and I really like him. But I feel like £35 million for a 31-year-old, you know ... But maybe that's today's market [and] you have to pay that sort of money. Great signing for Chelseâ and £35 million must just be the going rate."

The latest reports (via Gianluca di Marzio) suggest the defender is flying to London today and will undergo his medical tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp backs Chelsea for Premier League title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is counting the Blues to compete in the Premier League title race next season. He believes Thomas Tuchel's side will be up there fighting for the top spot with Liverpool and Manchester City.

He told ESPN (via Football London):

"When we played Chelsea, we didn't win one game. And that's not because we were bad that day. No, we were really good in those games. In the end, with the penalty shootout, we could win it, but in 90 minutes, we didn't. So that shows you Chełsea are incredibly strong."

The Blues are without Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Romelu Lukaku from last season's squad as they have all left the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far