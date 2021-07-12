Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing "big offer" for Bundesliga superstar, club suffer blow in pursuit of Barcelona ace and more - 12th July 2021

Chelsea are looking to make additions to their Champions League-winning squad over the summer in an attempt to mount a Premier League title challenge in the upcoming campaign.

Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Stamford Bridge in January and guided his side to a fourth-place finish in the league. The German also led Chelsea to the FA Cup final, and a Champions League triumph.

European success has raised expectations at Chelsea, who are now plotting attacking reinforcements over the summer to hit an even higher gear. The Blues are also keen on improving their backline before the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 12 July 2021.

Chelsea preparing a massive offer for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Chelsea are preparing a massive offer for Erling Haaland, which could rise to €175m according to Jan Aage Fjortoft. The Blues have made the Norwegian their primary target this summer and are ready to go to any lengths to get their man.

Thomas Tuchel has been left unimpressed by the attacking options at his disposal and is keen to sign an out-and-out striker. Haaland certainly fits the role, having already scored 57 goals in 59 appearances since joining Borussia Dortmund.

Re: Haaland



I understand Chelsea are preparing a “BIG offer” to check out and challenge Dortmund’s “he will stay here next season”.



The understanding is that Dortmund won’t say no to 175 million euro — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) July 12, 2021

The Bundesliga side are reluctant to let their prized asset leave as they have already parted ways with Jadon Sancho this summer. However, Chelsea will not give up their pursuit that easily and are preparing an offer they believe Dortmund will not be able to reject.

Chelsea suffer blow in pursuit of Barcelona ace

Antoine Griezmann

Chelsea target Antoine Griezmann wants to return to Atletico Madrid this summer, according to The Express via Sport. The Blues are interested in the Frenchman, who scored 20 goals in 51 appearances for Barcelona in the 2020/21 season.

Tuchel is eager to bolster his attack and believes Griezmann will be a valuable addition to the side.

Griezmann wants to return to Atletico Madrid. Barcelona prefers him to move to the Premier League or Serie A to avoid another 'Suarez scenario'.



— Sport pic.twitter.com/eU24GvIwI9 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 12, 2021

Barcelona are currently in a precarious financial state and are looking to remove the Frenchman from their wage bill.

Griezmann has his heart set on a move back to the Wanda Metropolitano, but with the Catalans not ready to sell to their direct rivals, the Blues still have a glimmer of hope. Manchester United and Juventus are also reportedly keeping tabs on the situation.

AS Roma want Kurt Zouma and £10m to part with Chelsea target

Gianluca Mancini

Chelsea will have to present AS Roma with a player-plus-cash deal to secure the services of Gianluca Mancini, according to The Express via Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most consistent defenders in Serie A over the last four seasons and the Blues are among a host of top clubs currently monitoring his situation.

Roma are attempting to offload players to reduce their wage bill, and Mancini is reportedly on the list of potential departures. Chelsea are interested in signing Mancini, but have been told to submit a bid of £10m plus Kurt Zouma.

