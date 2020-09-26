Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues could sell Jorginho to Arsenal to fund Declan Rice transfer, Barcelona interested in Chelsea defender, and more - 25th September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues are tempted to sell Jorginho to fund a move for Declan Rice, Barcelona's interest in a Chelsea defender, and more.

Chelsea could sell Jorginho to Arsenal to fund Declan Rice move

Chelsea may be in to buy West Ham's Declan Rice

Chelsea could be tempted to sell midfielder Jorginho to Arsenal in a bid to fund a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, according to reports. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Blues, with manager Frank Lampard said to be a huge admirer.

Chelsea have been trying to seal a move for the midfielder all summer, but have failed so far, with West Ham adamant to keep hold of their prized asset. However, Chelsea are said to be making one last push for the 21-year-old, and know it would take a huge bid to tempt the Hammers into selling. The Blues are prepared to let go of Jorginho, who is of interest to Arsenal, in a bid to fund the huge bid for Rice.

Arsenal have been pursuing Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Lyon's Houssem Aouar for most of the window. However, Jorginho's name has emerged as one of the alternatives in recent weeks.

Barcelona interested in signing Chelsea defender

Could Antonio Rudiger be on his way to Barcelona?

Barcelona are said to be interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports. The German international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, with Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, and new signing Thiago Silva all ahead of him.

Barcelona are keen on a loan deal for the 27-year-old, while his former club AS Roma also have him at the top of their transfer list. Some reports have even suggested that PSG are keen on a move for the German international.

Advertisement

Rudiger has two years left on his current deal with the Blues, and it remains to be seen if Chelsea hand him a new contract before sending him out on loan, in order to retain his price come the end of the season.

Lampard said to hold talks with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard to hold talks with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard has said he is set to have a conversation with goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Cabellero, after the arrival of Edouard Mendy from Rennes in a £22 million deal. The Senegalese shot stopper has been brought in to give competition to Arrizabalaga, who has been guilty of committing a series of high-profile mistakes in the recent past.

Lampard confirmed that Mendy will not be starting for the Blues' encounter against West Brom, as he didn't have enough time to train after completing his move to Stamford Bridge earlier in the week. Lampard said:

"I haven't spoken to Kepa. The announcement came and we trained."

"I didn't see Kepa, but I will have a conversation with him and Wily Caballero over the next 24 hours."