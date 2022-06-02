Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku agrees deal with Inter, Liverpool want Blues forward and more - 1 June 2022

Thomas Tuchel has canceled his holiday plans as Chelsea have a lot of work to do this summer. The squad rebuild is happening at Stamford Bridge, with the majority of the defense set to leave this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have reportedly agreed deals with Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could also follow suit. The German manager has a lot on his plate as there are a few other players in the squad who are unhappy as well.

Here are the top news and rumors related to Chelsea from June 1, 2022:

Romelu Lukaku agreed deal with Inter.

Romelu Lukaku is looking to rejoin Inter this summer and is pushing for a move. The Belgian is not happy at Stamford Bridge and is now working to get back to the San Siro.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku has agreed terms with the Serie A side, and will join them on a loan deal.

Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg It's going to be hard for Chelsea to find clubs capable of buying Werner/Lukaku/Pulisic. In that scenario it may well be they raise funds by selling Armando Broja. He wants to play next season and is a target for West Ham #cfc It's going to be hard for Chelsea to find clubs capable of buying Werner/Lukaku/Pulisic. In that scenario it may well be they raise funds by selling Armando Broja. He wants to play next season and is a target for West Ham #cfc

They claim that the striker has a €7.5 million a season wages contract on his table, and the club are now looking to get a deal done with Chelsea.

The report adds that it will be a loan move wihtout an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Christian Pulisic wants to play more at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has been in the news lately, and the American is desperate to play more. The forward has indicated that he is not happy with the game time and wants to work his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Speaking ahead of a friendly against Morocco, he said:

"As far as right now, I'm obviously just focused on what I'm doing here. And I'm super excited to be here. And yeah, that's it. Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well."

He added:

"And I think I still got a lot of games, but it's always something that I'm working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

Liverpool eye Pulisic?

With rumors of Pulisic looking to leave Chelsea increasing, DailyMail claims he could be one of the targets for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Daily Star Sport @DailyStar_Sport

dailystar.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool should get Serge Gnabry transfer done if they can sort "clever deal" Liverpool should get Serge Gnabry transfer done if they can sort "clever deal"dailystar.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/pR8dfn4BDm

They report that the American is one of the candidates the German manager has in mind as a replacement for Sadio Mane.

The Senegal star is being linked with a move away and reports suggest he could be heading to Bayern Munich.

